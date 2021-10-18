Lyndon man arrested for drugs after Monday traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lyndon man is facing drug and driving charges after drugs were allegedly uncovered during a traffic stop near Pomona Lake.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says Charles S. McNatt, 64, of Lyndon was pulled over in the 800 block of East 229th St around 2:42 p.m. Monday.

A K9 was deployed and located what was believed to be drugs in McNatt’s vehicle.

McNatt was booked into the Osage Co. Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance, and traffic infractions.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.