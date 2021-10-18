Advertisement

Lyndon man arrested for drugs after Monday traffic stop

Charles S. McNatt, 64, of Lyndon was arrested Monday afternoon after officials say drugs were...
Charles S. McNatt, 64, of Lyndon was arrested Monday afternoon after officials say drugs were located inside the vehicle he was driving.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lyndon man is facing drug and driving charges after drugs were allegedly uncovered during a traffic stop near Pomona Lake.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says Charles S. McNatt, 64, of Lyndon was pulled over in the 800 block of East 229th St around 2:42 p.m. Monday.

A K9 was deployed and located what was believed to be drugs in McNatt’s vehicle.

McNatt was booked into the Osage Co. Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance, and traffic infractions.

No other information was released.

