Kelly signs bill benefiting engineering programs at state universities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday signed legislation that continues support for engineering programs at three state universities.

The signing ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Monday at Bartlett & West, a Topeka-based engineering firm located at 1200 S.W. Executive Drive.

Engineering programs at Kansas State University, the University of Kansas and Wichita State University will benefit from the funds.

House Bill 2101, which Kelly signed into law on Monday, extends the transfer of the first $10.5 million credited to the Expanded Lottery Act Revenues Fund that benefits the Kan-grow Engineering Fund – KU; the Kan-grow Engineering Fund – KSU; and the Kan-grow Engineering Fund – WSU.

Each fund receives equal amounts of $3.5 million in each fiscal year.

“This legislation will support our state’s tradition of churning out great engineers, and we’ll encourage them to use and keep their talents right here in our state,” Kelly said in a news release. “I want to thank the bipartisan coalition of legislators, stakeholders, and businesses who worked with my administration to make sure this program remained strong, and in place.

“My administration will continue to do everything we can to support engineering talent development at our universities and provide opportunities for engineering students to succeed.”

The Expanded Lottery Act Revenues Fund transfer benefiting engineering programs at the KU, KSU and WSU first occurred in fiscal year 2013 and was scheduled to end in fiscal year 2022.

With the passage of House Bill 2101, the program will be extended from fiscal year 2023 through fiscal year 2032.

“We really need to churn out a whole lot more engineers than we do,” Kelly said after the ceremony, “and we need to have facilities that would attract students to that program.

“So we invested 10 years ago -- it was a 10-year plan. We just renewed that plan, so we will continue making those kinds of investments and reaping the rewards of those investments over the next 10 years.”

Keith Warta, chief executive officer of Bartlett & West, said the state-funded program has succeeded in increasing the number of engineering graduates at the three universities in Kansas that offer engineering programs.

The program also has helped keep engineering graduates from KU, KSU and WSU in the Sunflower State.

“It’s been great for the colleges,” Warta said. “It’s been great for engineering companies like Bartlett & West.

“I think what happens is that first of all, the universities are able to inspire people to major in engineering and then once they get them at the universities, they have an affinity for our state, certainly, and they stick around.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.