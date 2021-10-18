Kansas records 4th COVID-related child death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fourth child has died due to COVID-19 according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Spokesman Matt Lara would only confirm that the child was in the 10 to 17 age range.

The young victim was added to the KDHE Dashboard on Friday.

No other information about the child’s death was released.

In September, Education Commissioner Randy Watson announced the state’s 3rd COVID-related child death was a middle school student.

