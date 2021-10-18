GTP is accepting nominations for the grand marshal for an upcoming parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership is looking for the next grand marshal and junior grand marshal for the 26th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade coming up in December.

Nominations for the next grand marshal and junior grand marshal can be submitted on the Miracle of Kansas Avenue website.

Both marshals will have the opportunity to be featured on the event’s webpage, on the Greater Topeka Partnership’s social networks, and on additional media coverage for the upcoming parade.

“The grand marshal and junior grand marshal play a central role in the parade,” said Stephanie Norwood with the Greater Topeka Partnership. “They’ll preside over the entire event, ride on a float and help promote the importance of this event in the community. It’s a great honor.”

The deadline for nominations will be Friday, November 12th.

The parade is planned for December 4th in Downtown Topeka.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.