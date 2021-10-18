Fully online option for hunter education certification now offered in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is offering a fully online Hunter-Education course, giving prospective hunters 16 and older the chance to be eligible to hunt in Kansas without the direct supervision of a licensed adult.

The state said students will be issued a Kansas Hunter Education Certificate upon successful completion of the self-paced course.

Historically for Hunter Education certification, the KDWP offered a traditional 10-hour minimum in-person course and an internet-assisted option requiring an in-person ‘field day,” the KDWP explained.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) developed the fully online course that is currently offered in 12 states.

The KDWP said the course covers 14 subjects across four modules: Firearm Basics, Firearm Handling, Field Safety and Hunter Ethics.

“While researching online course options for our Kansas resident hunters, our team was very critical of online delivery options. We wanted a course that was comprehensive, interactive, inclusive and free,” said Aaron Austin, KDWP Education section chief in a news release from the department. “The NRA Online Hunter Education course exceeded our expectations. The engaging online activities have the students applying what they learn in the course to real-life situations, giving them practical knowledge, they can use while hunting.”

The KDWP clarified that the state’s full-online option won’t replace traditional course or internet-assisted courses and “is being offered in conjunction with previous course formats.”

To access the fully-online Hunter Education course for Kansas, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/NRA-Online-Course.

