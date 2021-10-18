Advertisement

Former Derby Middle School teacher sentenced to probation in child pornography case

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County judge sentenced a former Derby Middle School special education teacher to three years probation for possessing child pornography.

Cody Chitwood, 37, was arrested in January of 2018 following allegations of child pornography that led to a search warrant being served in Derby. He was then charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

A detective found child pornography linked to the IP address returned to a street address in Derby. The detective then confirmed Chitwood lived at the address. The investigation revealed links posted by a username tied to the IP address at the Derby home which included pornographic images of children. A search warrant turned up a computer that Chitwood said he used which contained multiple thumbnail images of child pornography.

Chitwood’s probation carries an underlying sentence of 64 months, which means he would serve the prison sentence if he violates probation. He must also register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gomez should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
Police continue search for suspect in Kansas drug deal killing
Officers arrest 11-year-old, two teens after 110 mph chase
Eagle Med Helicopter on Highway 99. Courtesy of Lyon County Sheriff's Office
Air ambulance makes precautionary landing early Sun. in Wabaunsee Co.
A Topeka woman receives a special delivery
Woman battling terminal cancer receives special delivery
Keisson Smith, 41, of Topeka.
TPD search for person of interest in Friday night stabbing

Latest News

4th KS Child Dies of COVID
4th KS Child Dies of COVID
Kelly signs bill benefiting engineering programs at state universities
Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday signed legislation that continues support for engineering programs...
Kelly signs bill benefiting engineering programs at state universities
(File)
Kansas records 4th COVID-related child death