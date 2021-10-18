Advertisement

Eskridge man hospitalized after Wabaunsee County rollover crash

An Eskridge man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Friday in...
An Eskridge man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Friday in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffered serious injuries early Friday in a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Friday in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7 a.m. Friday on K-4 highway at Sweet William Road.

The location was about five miles west of Dover.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevrolet G2500 van was eastbound on K-4 when it failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The van then left the road, where it rolled and landed on its top.

The driver, Wesley Aaron Lewis, 36, of Eskridge, suffered serious injuries and was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. The patrol said Lewis wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Kiamoni Myers-Lewis, 14, of Eskridge, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. The patrol said Myers-Lewis wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger, Logan Lewis, 1, was reported uninjured. The patrol said he was properly restrained in a child-safety seat.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gomez should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
Police continue search for suspect in Kansas drug deal killing
Officers arrest 11-year-old, two teens after 110 mph chase
Eagle Med Helicopter on Highway 99. Courtesy of Lyon County Sheriff's Office
Helicopter makes emergency landing on Highway 99
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Keisson Smith, 41, of Topeka.
TPD search for person of interest in Friday night stabbing

Latest News

An Indiana man was killed in a fatal crash on State Road 293 Saturday morning in Okaloosa County.
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-70 in western Kansas
A 25-year-old Council Grove man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle, rear-end crash early...
Council Grove man seriously injured early Sunday in I-70 crash
A medical helicopter made an emergency landing following an engine malfunction early Sunday on...
Medical helicopter makes emergency landing near Wabaunsee-Lyon county line
Similar to yesterday but with more wind
Mild to begin the week