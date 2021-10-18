Eskridge man hospitalized after Wabaunsee County rollover crash

DOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffered serious injuries early Friday in a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Friday in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7 a.m. Friday on K-4 highway at Sweet William Road.

The location was about five miles west of Dover.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevrolet G2500 van was eastbound on K-4 when it failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The van then left the road, where it rolled and landed on its top.

The driver, Wesley Aaron Lewis, 36, of Eskridge, suffered serious injuries and was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. The patrol said Lewis wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Kiamoni Myers-Lewis, 14, of Eskridge, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. The patrol said Myers-Lewis wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger, Logan Lewis, 1, was reported uninjured. The patrol said he was properly restrained in a child-safety seat.

