Council Grove man seriously injured early Sunday in I-70 crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle, rear-end crash early Sunday on Interstate 70 just west of Topeka in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday on westbound I-70, about nine miles west of Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1996 Ford Taurus was traveling at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a 2013 Jeep Wrangler..

After the collision, the Taurus entered the center median, where it rolled multiple times.

The Jeep pulled off onto the westbound shoulder of I-70.

The driver of the Taurus, Chance M. Bender, 25, of Council Grove, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries. The patrol said Bender wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Jeep, Daniel C. Dick, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Dick was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.