Advertisement

AAA in Topeka partnering with Harvesters for month long food drive

By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AAA located at Wanamaker and 12th is running a month long food drive that started Monday in partnership with Harvesters.

The Greater Topeka Partnership held a ribbon cutting to mark the beginning of the drive. All those who donate will have their names put into a drawing for a free AAA membership once for every day they make a donation.

Tammy Beckwith is the office manager at AAA and she hopes to make the drive an annual event and will be accepting non-perishable food and personal care items.

“We are going to be collecting non-perishable goods,” says Beckwith, “but also things like soap, personal products, toothpaste and deodorant. That sort of stuff is also a good thing to donate. We are really excited about it.”

The food drive lasts to November 20th and the name drawing for the free membership will be on November 21st.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gomez should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
Police continue search for suspect in Kansas drug deal killing
Officers arrest 11-year-old, two teens after 110 mph chase
Eagle Med Helicopter on Highway 99. Courtesy of Lyon County Sheriff's Office
Air ambulance makes precautionary landing early Sun. in Wabaunsee Co.
A Topeka woman receives a special delivery
Woman battling terminal cancer receives special delivery
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

The Greater Topeka Partnership is looking for the next grand marshal and junior grand marshal...
GTP is accepting nominations for the grand marshal for an upcoming parade
AAA food drive
Charles S. McNatt, 64, of Lyndon was arrested Monday afternoon after officials say drugs were...
Lyndon man arrested for drugs after Monday traffic stop
Kansas flag
Fully online option for hunter education certification now offered in Kansas