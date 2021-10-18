AAA in Topeka partnering with Harvesters for month long food drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AAA located at Wanamaker and 12th is running a month long food drive that started Monday in partnership with Harvesters.

The Greater Topeka Partnership held a ribbon cutting to mark the beginning of the drive. All those who donate will have their names put into a drawing for a free AAA membership once for every day they make a donation.

Tammy Beckwith is the office manager at AAA and she hopes to make the drive an annual event and will be accepting non-perishable food and personal care items.

“We are going to be collecting non-perishable goods,” says Beckwith, “but also things like soap, personal products, toothpaste and deodorant. That sort of stuff is also a good thing to donate. We are really excited about it.”

The food drive lasts to November 20th and the name drawing for the free membership will be on November 21st.

