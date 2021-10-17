A woman battling terminal cancer receives a special delivery

Advertisement

A Topeka woman receives a special delivery(Reina Flores)
By Reina Flores
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Tasha Conway was an employee at the Hillcrest Post Office, and not only was she managing a hands-on job, but she was also managing a battle of her own.

“Tasha found out she had cancer several years ago, they did some surgeries and we thought everything was good and recently it came back and it spread so we found out she wasn’t given much time,” said store manager, Shane Palette.

Tasha was given 30 days or less after fighting cancer for several years.

“I had cancer in January of February of 2018 and it was just up in my breast at that time and then in 2019 it moved down to my lungs and it was there for a while and it was there for 2020 and ran into 2021 and then the brain cancer had come in and we did final fixes on it so I would have more time, but it actually went to my spinal cord which gave me the checkmark,” said Tasha Conway.

When Tasha’s co-workers heard the news, they organized a surprise drive-by party to say farewell.

“When my husband said he had something for me on Saturday, I didn’t think it would be anything this big, maybe just a little thing we would do out here, with the animals, and then when I started to see all these guys come in and of course all I think about is the people I cared so much for the last several years and I mean, It was just a lot,” she said.

Tasha’s friend, Tamika Terry says the people who showed up, are not just co-workers, they are family.

“We just go out of our way for each other like a mother or father would do for their child, we operate with integrity, we operate with honestly with love and compassion just for the human race and I think that is what makes us so unique with the postal service is just that bond,” Terry said.

