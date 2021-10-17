Tailgate party celebrates the life of a former Hutchinson HS teacher

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Hutchinson High School teacher’s life was celebrated by his friends and family prior to the K-State kick-off on Saturday.

Scott Thomas, a passionate K-State fan, passed away in March of 2021, following more than a yearlong battle with cancer.

“We thought it was a good idea to honor Scott today and bring his family and friends together is going to just remember and have a good time. Like Scott would want us to.” Joe Mathieu says.

“It was Joe’s idea to have a big tailgate celebration of memorial his life so we all could share stories about him and remember him.” Tracey Faulkner says.

Teaching for nearly 25 years at Hutchinson High School, Scott influenced hundreds of students, sharing his passion for history.

“It’s just been a huge blessing to know how many people Scott left an impact on and how many people loved him.” Scott Thomas’ wife, Melissa Thomas says.

Having the support of family, friends, and the community, has helped his wife Melissa remain strong, while navigating life without him.

“It has been such a blessing to me I’m not sure how I would have gotten through the last several months without the support of our friends both through our extended K State family and our USD 308 family and Hutchinson.” Thomas says.

“We love you, Scott. Rest in peace, my friend. You’re always with us in spirit. And you’ll always be remembered.” Faulkner says.

The group plans to continue celebrating Scott each year, with an annual tailgate in his honor at a K-State home football game.

