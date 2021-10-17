Advertisement

Sunday night forecast: 40s with gusty winds Monday afternoon

Winds may gust up to 25 mph both Monday and Tuesday with a low rain chance on Tuesday night
Cool and clear again tonight
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Slow south winds today have kept temperatures a little on the warmer side with highs today being in the mid 70s. Because of this, temperatures tonight will stay in the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow looks similar with breezy south winds throughout the day.

Tonight: Clear. mid to upper 40s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Monday will be pleasantly warm and sunny, although a bit windy. Tuesday looks nearly identical during the day, but we are tracking a cold front Tuesday night that will bring some changes for Wednesday.

Along the front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, there could be a few scattered rain showers and even a few small thunderstorms develop providing rain for some, but not expecting a widespread rainfall event. Wednesday will be cooler with highs looking to struggle to break 70 by staying in the mid to upper 60s with winds now coming in from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Temperatures stay in the 60s through the end of this coming week with lows also becoming chilly in the low 40s. warm front could sweep through on Saturday into Sunday which will provide warmer temperatures back in the 70s for Sunday and Monday of the next week ahead. There is uncertainty surrounding our rain chances during this time, but there does appear to be a low chance Saturday night into Sunday for now.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

Taking Action:

  1. The latest timing for our rain chance Tuesday night places most of the activity after midnight. Rain and storms also look fairly scattered and not widespread. That being said, any outdoor plans for Tuesday-Wednesday should not be interrupted by rain. Maybe just breezy winds.

