Sunday forecast: Sunny and a little warmer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Last night was chilly again with lows in the low 40s and upper 30s. Today will be warmer than than yesterday with highs expected to be in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine and slow winds from the south at around 5 mph this afternoon.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Monday and Tuesday look similar with highs expected to be in the low to mid 70s both days with winds between 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Otherwise, skies stay sunny.

A cold front arrives Tuesday night providing a low chance for scattered rain showers towards the southeast. Most folks in the region will stay dry though so don’t plan for the rain Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. The front will knock our temperatures back to the 60s for highs with lows once again getting to the low 40s to end the coming week.

Looking ahead at the end of the 8-Day Forecast, there are some indications that we could see some rain showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening. We will keep monitoring this and the timing will likely change over the next week. In the mean time, enjoy the comfortable and quiet weather.

