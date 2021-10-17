Advertisement

Semi-crash, fire closes highway 40 near Hays on Sunday

By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Kansas Highway Patrol, Highway 40 is closed Sunday following a semi-crash between Hays and Russell.

Trooper Todd posted on Facebook, saying anyone traveling westbound on I-70 between Russell and Hays, to not get off I-70 because old Highway 40 is closed due to this crash and truck fire.

Trooper Todd says Westbound I-70 at Walker (mile post 175) is shutting down again for cleanup and truck removal. Westbound traffic will have to exit at Gorham (milepost 176) and take Old Highway 40 to Toulon Ave just east of Hays, then take Toulon back to westbound I-70.

No injuries have been reported.

