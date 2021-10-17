Police continue search for suspect in Kansas drug deal killing

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement investigating a fatal hotel shooting continue to search for a suspect identified as 31-year-old Patricio Gomez.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30, police responded to a shooting call at Extended Stay America, 9450 E Corporate Hills, in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located 42-year-old Michael Martinez of Wichita who had been shot. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators learned Gomez and a woman later identified as 35-year-old Shae Roberts arrived at the hotel regarding an illegal drug transaction. During the transaction, a disturbance ensued and Gomez fired multiple shots at Martinez, striking him. Gomez and the Roberts fled the scene in a black Cadillac Escalade.

On Oct. 1, police located the Cadillac outside of a hotel in Park City and on Oct. 7, police arrested Robers. She has been charged with 1st degree murder and attempted distribution of methamphetamine, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office. She remains jailed on a $500,000 bond.

If you know the whereabouts of Gomez or see him, please call 911. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

This story originally appeared in the JC Post.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.