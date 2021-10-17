One family celebrates a special milestone for their loved one on Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A family celebrates a special milestone for their loved one on Sunday.

Veryl Rundquist turns 100 years old on October 20, 2021. His family decided to gather Sunday afternoon at the Alert Covenant Church in Leonardville, KS to celebrate days early.

Veryl’s daughter says her dad was born at his parents’ home near Lasita, KS, and he now lives in his home in Clay Center, KS.

Veryl spent his life farming, near Green, KS, and was also a skilled carpenter. He loves music and to this day still has a great base voice and sings with his son, grandson, and great-grandson.

He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and loves sports.

