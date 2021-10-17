Advertisement

One family celebrates a special milestone for their loved one on Sunday

A family celebrates a special milestone for their loved one on Sunday.
A family celebrates a special milestone for their loved one on Sunday.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A family celebrates a special milestone for their loved one on Sunday.

Veryl Rundquist turns 100 years old on October 20, 2021. His family decided to gather Sunday afternoon at the Alert Covenant Church in Leonardville, KS to celebrate days early.

Veryl’s daughter says her dad was born at his parents’ home near Lasita, KS, and he now lives in his home in Clay Center, KS.  

Veryl Rundquist turns 100 years old.
Veryl Rundquist turns 100 years old.(WIBW)

Veryl spent his life farming, near Green, KS, and was also a skilled carpenter.  He loves music and to this day still has a great base voice and sings with his son, grandson, and great-grandson. 

He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and loves sports.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry-Lecompton's Kael Gorski got to see his father for the first time in three months.
Military dad surprises son with return at Perry-Lecompton game
Keisson Smith, 41, of Topeka.
TPD search for person of interest in Friday night stabbing
Two vehicles collided head-on Friday morning near the 2700 block of SW Topeka Blvd.
Man disobeys police order, causes head-on crash along SW Topeka Blvd.
From left to right, Raphael C. Carter, Stephanie R. Craddock, Michael R. Hodges, and Jeffery T....
Four arrested during TPD “proactive patrol”
Richard Nguyen, 28, of Memphis, Tenn.
Tennessee man jailed after drugs, weapons found during traffic stop

Latest News

13 NEWS at 5:30 p.m.
A Topeka woman receives a special delivery
A woman battling terminal cancer receives a special delivery
The Topeka Fire Department battles a structure fire near SE Long street Sunday afternoon.
Fire crews battle structure fire near SE Long St. on Sunday afternoon
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) running with the ball during the second half...
Mahomes, Chiefs bounce back to beat Washington 31-13