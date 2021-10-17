Officers arrest 11-year-old, two teens after 110 mph chase

(AP) - An 11-year-old driver and two 14-year-old passengers were arrested Saturday after a police chase that topped 100 mph.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the chase involving a Jeep Gladiator that had been stolen in Lincoln took place on Interstate 80 in Omaha around 1 a.m. Saturday.

A trooper who spotted the stolen Jeep tried to stop the three boys, but the vehicle stopped only briefly before the boys fled, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The State Patrol says a handgun was thrown from the window of the Jeep as the vehicle reached speeds of 110 mph.

Then the Jeep stopped voluntarily and all three boys were taken into custody after a second handgun was found. Investigators determined that both handguns had been stolen.

The 11-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft, possession of a stolen firearm, fleeing to avoid arrest and several other charges. He was released to his mother.

The two 14-year-olds were both arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm and booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.

