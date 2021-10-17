Advertisement

Officers arrest 11-year-old, two teens after 110 mph chase

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An 11-year-old driver and two 14-year-old passengers were arrested Saturday after a police chase that topped 100 mph.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the chase involving a Jeep Gladiator that had been stolen in Lincoln took place on Interstate 80 in Omaha around 1 a.m. Saturday.

A trooper who spotted the stolen Jeep tried to stop the three boys, but the vehicle stopped only briefly before the boys fled, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The State Patrol says a handgun was thrown from the window of the Jeep as the vehicle reached speeds of 110 mph.

Then the Jeep stopped voluntarily and all three boys were taken into custody after a second handgun was found. Investigators determined that both handguns had been stolen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 11-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft, possession of a stolen firearm, fleeing to avoid arrest and several other charges. He was released to his mother.

The two 14-year-olds were both arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm and booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry-Lecompton's Kael Gorski got to see his father for the first time in three months.
Military dad surprises son with return at Perry-Lecompton game
Keisson Smith, 41, of Topeka.
TPD search for person of interest in Friday night stabbing
Two vehicles collided head-on Friday morning near the 2700 block of SW Topeka Blvd.
Man disobeys police order, causes head-on crash along SW Topeka Blvd.
From left to right, Raphael C. Carter, Stephanie R. Craddock, Michael R. Hodges, and Jeffery T....
Four arrested during TPD “proactive patrol”
Richard Nguyen, 28, of Memphis, Tenn.
Tennessee man jailed after drugs, weapons found during traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's...
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital
Several people were injured and at least one has died due to their injuries.
Shooting on Grambling State University campus leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Eagle Med Helicopter on Highway 99. Courtesy of Lyon County Sheriff's Office
Helicopter makes emergency landing on Highway 99
FILE - In this Thursday, July 16, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince William speaks with service...
Celebrities to join Prince William for Earthshot Prize ceremony