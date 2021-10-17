NE KS girls tennis players make history at state

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman’s Grace Unruh and Lauren Sweeney won the first girls doubles state championship in school history Saturday..

The pair topped Andover Central in Saturday’s 5A doubles final, capping off a perfect 36-0 season.

In 6A, Manhattan junior Jillian Harkin beat Blue Valley Northwest’s Emily Chiasson to take the girls singles state championship.

Harkin is the first girls singles state champion for Manhattan since 2000.

She finished 34-2 on the season and 102-4 for her career with the Indians. Harkin earned runner-up honors in 2020.

Hayden freshman Ainzley Zulletta made a strong debut in her first state tennis appearance, winning the 4A state title in singles.

New Story: Lady Viking Tennis State Champs https://t.co/0MwJqzb901 — Seaman Athletics (@SeamanAthletics) October 16, 2021

Jill Harkin is your 6A State Singles 🎾 Champion !!



Congratulations !!



34-2 on the season



102-4 for her career at Manhattan High !! — MHSGirlsTennis (@_MHSGirlsTennis) October 16, 2021

