K-State drops third straight, 33-20 to Iowa State

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gets past Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson...
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gets past Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. (26) for a first down during the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State and Iowa State were tied for just 12 seconds Saturday night before Breece Hall ran 75 yards to the house on the first play of the game.

Iowa State never trailed from that point forward.

The 33-20 loss marks the third-straight for the Wildcats. Chris Klieman’s squad is now 3-3 on the year and 0-3 in conference play.

Saturday marked Iowa State’s first win in Manhattan since 2004.

K-State returns to action next Saturday at Texas Tech.

