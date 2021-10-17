Advertisement

Helicopter makes emergency landing on Highway 99

Eagle Med Helicopter on Highway 99. Courtesy of Lyon County Sheriff's Office
Eagle Med Helicopter on Highway 99. Courtesy of Lyon County Sheriff's Office(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was called Sunday morning to assist Wabaunsee County deputies with a helicopter that made an emergency landing on K99 Highway.

Lyon County deputies say that the Eagle Med Helicopter experienced an engine malfunction and made the emergency landing near the Wabaunsee and Lyon county line.

It was reported that there were no injuries and no damage to the helicopter.

