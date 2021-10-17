Helicopter makes emergency landing on Highway 99

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was called Sunday morning to assist Wabaunsee County deputies with a helicopter that made an emergency landing on K99 Highway.

Lyon County deputies say that the Eagle Med Helicopter experienced an engine malfunction and made the emergency landing near the Wabaunsee and Lyon county line.

It was reported that there were no injuries and no damage to the helicopter.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.