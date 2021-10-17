Fire crews are battling structure fire near SE Long St. on Sunday afternoon
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department is currently battling a structure fire near Southeast Long Street.
Shawnee Co. Dispatch told 13 NEWS that fire crews were dispatched around 3:20 pm Sunday afternoon to 100 SE Long St. on reports of a structure fire.
13 NEWS crew team is currently on the scene.
No other information has been given at this time.
We will update the situation once given further details.
