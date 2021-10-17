Advertisement

Fire crews are battling structure fire near SE Long St. on Sunday afternoon

The Topeka Fire Department battles a structure fire near SE Long street Sunday afternoon.
The Topeka Fire Department battles a structure fire near SE Long street Sunday afternoon.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department is currently battling a structure fire near Southeast Long Street.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch told 13 NEWS that fire crews were dispatched around 3:20 pm Sunday afternoon to 100 SE Long St. on reports of a structure fire.

13 NEWS crew team is currently on the scene.

No other information has been given at this time.

We will update the situation once given further details.

