ESU’s upset bid to #21 Nebraska-Kearney falls short, 42-35

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State lost by a single score for the fourth time this season Saturday, falling 42-35 to No. 21 Nebraska-Kearney.

The Hornets jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Braden Gleason connected with Cole Schumacker for 24 yards to get ESU on the board first. Canaan Brooks closed the quarter with a 1-yd score to give the Hornets a 14-point lead.

Nebraska-Kearney outscored ESU 21-7 in the second quarter, tying things up at the break.

The Lopers would score 21 unanswered from there, leading 42-21 with 9:14 left in the game.

Brooks ran in a 7-yd score with 7:07 left in the fourth to pull the Hornets within 14; Corey Thomas then hauled in an 11-yd pass from Braden Gleason to make it a one-possession game with 58 seconds to go.

ESU then recovered an onside kick, regaining possession — but couldn’t come up with the game-tying score.

Emporia State is now 3-4. The Hornets return to action 2:00 p.m. Oct. 23 to host Missouri Southern on Homecoming.

