Advertisement

ESU’s upset bid to #21 Nebraska-Kearney falls short, 42-35

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State lost by a single score for the fourth time this season Saturday, falling 42-35 to No. 21 Nebraska-Kearney.

The Hornets jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Braden Gleason connected with Cole Schumacker for 24 yards to get ESU on the board first. Canaan Brooks closed the quarter with a 1-yd score to give the Hornets a 14-point lead.

Nebraska-Kearney outscored ESU 21-7 in the second quarter, tying things up at the break.

The Lopers would score 21 unanswered from there, leading 42-21 with 9:14 left in the game.

Brooks ran in a 7-yd score with 7:07 left in the fourth to pull the Hornets within 14; Corey Thomas then hauled in an 11-yd pass from Braden Gleason to make it a one-possession game with 58 seconds to go.

ESU then recovered an onside kick, regaining possession — but couldn’t come up with the game-tying score.

Emporia State is now 3-4. The Hornets return to action 2:00 p.m. Oct. 23 to host Missouri Southern on Homecoming.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles collided head-on Friday morning near the 2700 block of SW Topeka Blvd.
Man disobeys police order, causes head-on crash along SW Topeka Blvd.
From left to right, Raphael C. Carter, Stephanie R. Craddock, Michael R. Hodges, and Jeffery T....
Four arrested during TPD “proactive patrol”
Fatal motorcycle accident
Teenager dies in motorcycle accident
Perry-Lecompton's Kael Gorski got to see his father for the first time in three months.
Military dad surprises son with return at Perry-Lecompton game
Jonathan Braden, also known as Jonathan Behnke, was arrested for 25 counts of child porn on...
Kansas man arrested for 25 counts of child porn

Latest News

NE KS girls tennis players make history at state
NE KS girls tennis players make history at state
ESU's upset bid to #21 Nebraska-Kearney falls short, 42-35
ESU's upset bid to #21 Nebraska-Kearney falls short, 42-35
Washburn Ichabods upset #2 NW Missouri State, 17-16
Washburn Ichabods upset #2 NW Missouri State, 17-16
Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (13) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
Kansas falls to Texas Tech on homecoming, 41-14