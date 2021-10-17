‘Bone Appetit’ serves up opportunity to support Helping Hands Humane Society

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society’s signature event, Bone Appetit, returned to help them continue their mission of helping their animals find their forever home.

Bone Appetit served as both an in-person event at Prairie Band Casino and a virtual event allowing people to stream and participate in the auction in the comfort of their own home.

“We really rely on this fundraiser to help us get though the winter months,” said Grace Clinton. “We usually admit about six thousand animals per year by the end of the year and we have had a really hard kitten season this year, so we’re really counting on this fundraiser to help us out.”

This year Helping Hands Humane society has seen an increase in kittens, leading the shelter to reach and remain at a high capacity.

“This year has been particularly hard on the shelter, we haven’t dropped below five hundred animals in our shelter since I think April we have been maintaining a high capacity all summer long and that has really taken a toll on us so we’re really excited to have this fundraiser.”

After dinner, came a live auction, emceed by 13 NEWS own Melissa Brunner, giving guests a chance to take home unique items while supporting the shelter.

“It covers things needed like vaccinations medications and all of the different things we need cleaning supplies, upkeep, it keeps the lights on in our facility so it really helps us provide the second best home your pet has ever had.”

The Helping Hands Humane Society’s next fundraiser will be tails on the trail happening on November 6th.

