Advertisement

Arrest made in shooting near high school football game that left multiple hurt, reports say

At least four people were shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile. (Source: WPMI...
At least four people were shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile. (Source: WPMI via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting near a high school football game Friday night that left at least four people injured, according to news outlets in Mobile, Alabama.

WKRG and WALA report that 19-year-old Jai Scott was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder.

The Friday shooting happened near the exit ramp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said.

The chief initially said two of the four people shot were juveniles, and that all four went to hospitals, where one was reported in critical condition.

According to WKRG, however, Mobile Police are now reporting five people were shot, and that one victim’s injuries are life-threatening, and the other four victims’ injuries are not life-threatening.

Police initially said witnesses reported two suspects left the scene in a white sedan.

Police are still searching for a motive in the shooting, according to WKRG and WALA.

The game was between Vigor and Williamson high schools. The game was called off after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Perry-Lecompton's Kael Gorski got to see his father for the first time in three months.
Military dad surprises son with return at Perry-Lecompton game
Keisson Smith, 41, of Topeka.
TPD search for person of interest in Friday night stabbing
Two vehicles collided head-on Friday morning near the 2700 block of SW Topeka Blvd.
Man disobeys police order, causes head-on crash along SW Topeka Blvd.
From left to right, Raphael C. Carter, Stephanie R. Craddock, Michael R. Hodges, and Jeffery T....
Four arrested during TPD “proactive patrol”
Richard Nguyen, 28, of Memphis, Tenn.
Tennessee man jailed after drugs, weapons found during traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's...
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital
Several people were injured and at least one has died due to their injuries.
Shooting on Grambling State University campus leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Officers arrest 11-year-old, two teens after 110 mph chase
Eagle Med Helicopter on Highway 99. Courtesy of Lyon County Sheriff's Office
Helicopter makes emergency landing on Highway 99