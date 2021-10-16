Washburn Ichabods upset #2 NW Missouri State, 17-16

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabods beat #2 Northwest Missouri State for the first time since 2005, 17-16. Washburn hands Northwest Missouri their first loss of the season.

The Ichabods (5-2) rallied together after losing quarterback Mitch Schurig in the first quarter. He was taken into concussion protocol and returned to the sidelines. There is no update on his return to play yet.

Redshirt Freshman Kellen Simoncic came in and threw 2 TD for the ‘Bods to help his team. Simoncic ended the day with 157 passing yards with the 2 TD.

The Ichabods led 10-7 going into the 4th quarter after a James Letcher Jr. receiving TD in the third. Letcher Jr. had 6 catches for 59 yards and 1 TD (#7 on the season). Jace Williams added 5 catches for 64 yards.

The game was sealed with an INT from Kevin Neal Jr.

Ichabods travel to the University of Central Oklahoma (3-3) next week.

