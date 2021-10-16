TPD search for person of interest in Friday night stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for a 41-year-old man following a stabbing in central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find a person of interest in the Friday evening central Topeka stabbing.

On Oct. 15, TPD said officers responded to the 1100 block of SW Clay with reports of a stabbing. The victim, a 45-year-old man from Topeka, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and knew the person who stabbed him.

TPD said officers are trying to find Keisson Smith, 41, of Topeka, as a person of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information about Smith’s location should call TPD at 785-368-9551, email telltpd@topeka.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

