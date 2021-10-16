Topeka High School hosts an art tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Besides the academics, the sports, and the trojan tradition that live within the halls of Topeka High, there is something else unique about this school.

“Topeka High as an institution has produced not just artists, but poets and writers and actors and scientists and teachers, just this institution has produced so many incredible people in a variety of occupations but I think specifically the arts and the humanity is just known for that, so yes that’s unusual, I mean there is something special here,” said Kara Heitz.

Historian and Topeka High alum, Kara Heitz guided a tour to highlight all of the art treasures.

“There are some murals in the library that depicts the history and communication and there are murals that a student did in 2018 on the West Plaza, there is the statue of the trojan out front, there is a lot of oil paintings and prints by Topeka High alum many from the early part of the 20th century,”.

But, the history of art began way before then.

“So in the 30s 40s 50s and 60s and mostly the 70s the art gallery in Topeka High was one of the main exhibited spaces for art in the City of Topeka, it was kind of like the first Fridays of that era,”.

If you walk through the doors of Topeka High, you will learn about one particular artist.

“Well-known Topeka based artist David Hicks, he is best known for doing murals in the statehouse on the first floor in the 50s, they have three murals that he completed in the mid 30s, two of them specifically for this school and one was located in the Expo Center but Topeka High acquired it when they no longer needed it there,” Heitz said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.