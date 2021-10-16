Advertisement

Tennessee man jailed after drugs, weapons found during traffic stop

Richard Nguyen, 28, of Memphis, Tenn.
Richard Nguyen, 28, of Memphis, Tenn.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Tennessee man is behind bars in Jackson County after drugs and weapons were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says a Tennessee man was arrested on Friday morning, Oct. 15, after a traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a 2018 Toyota Forerunner for an alleged violation around 8:30 a.m. on 126th Rd. east of Highway 75.

During the stop, the Sheriff’s Office said the deputy found drugs in the vehicle. The driver, Richard Nguyen, 28, of Memphis, Tenn., was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a weapon.

