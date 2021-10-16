Tennessee man jailed after drugs, weapons found during traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Tennessee man is behind bars in Jackson County after drugs and weapons were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says a Tennessee man was arrested on Friday morning, Oct. 15, after a traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a 2018 Toyota Forerunner for an alleged violation around 8:30 a.m. on 126th Rd. east of Highway 75.

During the stop, the Sheriff’s Office said the deputy found drugs in the vehicle. The driver, Richard Nguyen, 28, of Memphis, Tenn., was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a weapon.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.