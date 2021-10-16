Advertisement

Silver Lake inducts newest Hall of Fame members

Josh Workman, Kyle Smith, Wendi Horak, Angie Bittner (Silver Lake 2021 Hall of Fame Class)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of their homecoming football game against rival Rossville, Silver Lake was able to honor this year’s Hall of Fame inductees.

The class includes Angie Bittner, who coached the volleyball team from 1998-2007. She took the school to five state titles, along with another two runner-up finishes.

Kyle Smith was a 2012 graduate who went on to excel in track and field for K-State, even earning an honorable mention as an All-American.

Josh Workman knocked everything out of the park on his way to a Kansas-record 38 HR and 146 RBI, before a stint with the Detroit Tigers.

Finally, we have Pitt State Hall of Fame softball player Wendi Horak. She was named to the MIAA All-Conference team twice and still has her name on the Gorillas leaderboard in several categories.

