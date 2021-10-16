Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Historical Society hosts home tour

A home on the historic home tour
A home on the historic home tour(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People had the chance to take in some of the most historic homes in Topeka Saturday.

The Shawnee Co. Historical Society hosted it’s second-ever Historic Homes Tour.

Visitors could check out four different historic homes around the city.

Trustee Ben Coates whose 1950s mid-century modern home is featured on the tour said going through the homes is like taking a step in a a time machine.

“I think this is kind of a nice way to see the history of Topeka as well as the architecture interest, how things were interesting architecturally back in the days and how they’re different,” he said.

“They all have different historical aspects about them and just the architecture of the times, they’re very interesting and good examples of the time frames.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

