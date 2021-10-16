Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner predicts lower turnout for Nov. election

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell predicts less than a quarter of all registered voters in the area will turnout for this November’s election.

He said historically, it is unusual for a non-presidential election year to have turnout over 30 percent.

He said even with the Topeka Mayor’s race on the ballot he expects less than 20 percent of voters will head to the ballots.

According to data from the Shawnee Co. Election Office 19.44 percent of voters came out during the last mayoral election in 2017.

In the 2013 mayoral race, 14.12 percent of voters cast their ballot.

Howell said one trend remaining popular is mail ballots.

He said 3,507 mail ballots have been requested for the election compared to 2,123 in 2019.

26,694 mail ballots were cast during the 2020 election, the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early in-person voting at the Election Office starts on October 18 and runs through November 1.

Election Day is November 2.

