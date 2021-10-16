Advertisement

Saturday night forecast: Chilly again tonight with temperatures warming Sunday

High temperatures hover in the mid 70s to start the week then struggle to break 70 to end it.
Tonight lows(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overnight tonight isn’t expected to be as cold as last night, but still looking at temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s. A frost advisory is not expected tonight.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low 40s and upper 30s. Calm winds.

Sunday: Sunny and warming. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday looks identical to Sunday although it will be much windier Monday afternoon with south winds between 10 to 15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph. Otherwise, temperatures stay pleasant in the mid 70s under sunny skies.

Tuesday is more of the same before a cold front arrives Tuesday night providing a VERY low chance for scattered rain showers towards the southeast. Bottom line, don’t plan for the rain anytime soon. The front will knock our temperatures back to the 60s for highs with lows once again getting to the low 40s to end the coming week.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

Taking Action:

  1. No actions are suggested.

