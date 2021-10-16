Saturday forecast: A chilly morning with plenty of sun today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A frost advisory covers many counties to the north and west where temperatures this morning were in the mid 30s. We will gradually warm to the mid 60s this afternoon with calm winds and plenty of sun.

Overnight tonight won’t be as cold as last night, but still looking at temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s so you may need a jacket this evening and again tomorrow morning going out the door.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Calm winds.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low 40s and upper 30s. Calm winds.

Sunday: Sunny and warming. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds at 10 to 15 mph, could gust up to 25 mph.

We see identical conditions to Sunday on Monday with highs in the mid 70s and breezy south winds at 10 to 15 mph with the occasional wind gust close to 25 mph. Tuesday is more of the same before a cold front arrives Tuesday night. There is a very low chance for rain showers with this front, an isolated shower or tow is possible. For now, have decided to leave any rain chance out of the forecast.

Temperatures Wednesday fall to the 60s again as a result of the boundary and we may see a few clouds during the day too. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s become standard towards the end of next week.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Cooler temperatures are expected throughout the day today and again tonight. Now might be a good time to dig out the jackets and pants!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.