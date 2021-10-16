Riley Co. residents have chance to help officers solve crimes with new security camera program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. residents have a new chance to help officers solve crimes with a new security camera program.

The Riley County Police Department says residents can help officers solve crimes when they register security cameras through a community partnership program.

RCPD said the program allows residents to help officers by providing surveillance video if a crime happens in their neighborhood.

The Department said Safe Cam is a voluntary secure database of security camera location and contact information. It said if a crime happens near a resident’s home, an officer will use the database to contact them to request the video.

