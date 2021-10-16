Oneida man behind bars after deputy finds meth during traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Oneida is behind bars after meth was found on him during a traffic stop.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says a man from Oneida was arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday evening, Oct. 13.

Just before 5:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 1998 Chevy Monte Carlo near 214th Rd. and Highway 75.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Dylon Jo Barrett, 31, of Oneida, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

