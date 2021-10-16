Military dad surprises son with return at Perry-Lecompton game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s football game meant a lot more to one Kansas highschooler.

Perry-Lecompton’s Kael Gorski was surprised to see his father, Master Sgt. Josh Gorski, return from his deployment with the 190th. It’s the first time Kael has gotten to see his dad in three months, and it’s the first time Master Sgt. Gorski has been able to see his son play in person all season.

What an incredible moment.❤️



After being deployed for 3 months, Master Sergeant Josh Gorski returned home to surprise his son, Perry-Lecompton's Kael Gorski, before tonight's game against Hayden.



Thanks to @wibwPhil for capturing this! pic.twitter.com/qKfZmpmXlG — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) October 16, 2021

