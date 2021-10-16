Advertisement

Military dad surprises son with return at Perry-Lecompton game

Perry-Lecompton's Kael Gorski got to see his father for the first time in three months.
Perry-Lecompton's Kael Gorski got to see his father for the first time in three months.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s football game meant a lot more to one Kansas highschooler.

Perry-Lecompton’s Kael Gorski was surprised to see his father, Master Sgt. Josh Gorski, return from his deployment with the 190th. It’s the first time Kael has gotten to see his dad in three months, and it’s the first time Master Sgt. Gorski has been able to see his son play in person all season.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Braden, also known as Jonathan Behnke, was arrested for 25 counts of child porn on...
Kansas man arrested for 25 counts of child porn
Fatal motorcycle accident
Teenager dies in motorcycle accident
Chelsea Finch, 28
Woman previously found hiding in a ceiling leads law enforcement on 2-county chase
Police were in the area of S.W. 6th Avenue and Crest Drive early Thursday as they searched for...
Police searching for man wanted in domestic disturbance in west Topeka
From left to right: Dustin Voelker, Natasha Rena Popp, Charity Lynn Schultz, Elizabeth Marie...
Four arrested after K9 finds meth, hallucenogenics in vehicle

Latest News

Josh Workman, Kyle Smith, Wendi Horak, Angie Bittner (Silver Lake 2021 Hall of Fame Class)
Silver Lake inducts newest Hall of Fame members
Dylon Jo Barrett
Oneida man behind bars after deputy finds meth during traffic stop
Kansas election lawsuit
Judge: Kansas election database function not public record
Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas to implement vaccine mandate
Blue Cross Blue Shield to implement vaccine mandate