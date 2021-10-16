Magistrate judge chosen to fill district judge vacancy in 8th Judicial District

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 8th Judicial District magistrate judge has been chosen to fill a district judge vacancy in the same district.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, Oct. 15, she appointed Magistrate Judge Keith Collett, of Chapman, to the vacancy in the 8th Judicial District created by the retirement of Judge Steven Hornbaker.

“Judge Collett has demonstrated his legal expertise and service to his community for nearly a decade as a magistrate judge,” Governor Kelly said. “I am confident he will be an even greater asset to the Eighth Judicial District as a district judge.”

Gov. Kelly said Judge Collett has served as Magistrate Judge in Dickinson and Geary Co. since 2012 and has presided over a variety of civil, juvenile, probate and felony cases. She said he represented clients in private practice from 1989 to 2012 and was elected Marion Co. Attorney from 1989 to 1995 and served one year as an attorney for the City of Marion in 2011.

The Kansas Governor said Judge Collett is a member of the Kansas Bar Association and the Kansas Judicial Council Guardianship and Conservatorship Committee. She said he is also involved with the Chapman High School Drama program and lives in the city with his wife.

“I am eager to serve as a district judge in Geary County and will try to bring my expertise, patience, encouragement, and collegiality to the bench every day,” Judge Collett said. “The mission of the judge is to be the face and voice of law in the courtroom, and I am honored to step into this role as a district judge.”

Gov. Kelly said District court judges in the 8th Judicial District are appointed by the Kansas Governor and chosen from nominees picked by a district nominating commission. She said judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention votes every 4 years.

Gov. Kelly said the other nominees chosen by the district nominating commission were Krista Blaisdell (Geary Co. Attorney), and Laura Viar (Morris Co. Attorney).

