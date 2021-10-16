Advertisement

Kansas falls to Texas Tech on homecoming, 41-14

Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (13) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (13) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Kansas during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU scored two touchdowns in the final minute to avoid getting shut out Saturday, falling 41-14 to Texas Tech for their fifth-straight loss.

Miles Kendrick found Luke Grimm with 52 seconds left for a 14-yd TD to give the Jayhawks their first score of the night. Kendrick then led the Jayhawks to another score, capping off a 5-play, 36-second drive with a 13-yd TD pass to Lawrence Arnold with five seconds to go.

Starting QB Jason Bean finished the night 11/21 for 80 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Miles threw 4/7 for two touchdowns and no turnovers.

Texas Tech put up 438 total yards on the night, to KU’s 273. Six different Red Raiders scored in the win.

KU returns to play next Saturday, hosting No. 4 Oklahoma.

