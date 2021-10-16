Advertisement

Kansas City mayor files complaint after police data search

FILE - (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has filed a complaint against a city police officer who allegedly used a criminal justice database to search for information about the mayor.

Lucas filed the complaint Friday with the Office of Community Complaints, which investigates allegations of misconduct against police officers, The Kansas City Star reported.

The search occurred in May but Lucas said in his complaint that he became aware of it only after a Jackson County prosecutor informed him in September. The prosecutor did not say what information the officer was seeking.

Police department policy prohibits using the Criminal Justice Information Center database for personal use.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the officer’s actions for potential criminal charges.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said last week that another officer reported the search to the department in May. He said the incident was investigated but he was prohibited by state law from saying if the officer was disciplined.

