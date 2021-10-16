Halloween Events

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With more Kansans getting vaccinated against COVID-19, more events are opening back up to the public.

Tender Loving Care Pet Costume Contest and Party: Saturday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., 2500 SW 17th St., Topeka , in the TLC Parking Lot. Costume contest categories include Most Bewitching, Most Creative, Most Scariest, Most Boo-tiful with celebrity judge Betty Lou Pardue. Free treats will be provided by Hill’s. Saturday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., 2500 SW 17th St.,, in the TLC Parking Lot. Costume contest categories include Most Bewitching, Most Creative, Most Scariest, Most Boo-tiful with celebrity judge Betty Lou Pardue. Free treats will be provided by Hill’s. RSVP HERE

Capitol City Pawn & Jewelry Premier Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 30, 3 - 6 p.m., 115 SW 29th St., Topeka , in the parking lot between Topeka Blvd. and Kansas Ave at the old Alorica Building.

Open Arms Outreach Ministries Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 31, 4 - 6 p.m., 2401 SE 11th St., Topeka . Food, indoor and outdoor activities, contests and more will be provided. Face masks are recommended.

Silver Lake Police Department Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 - 7 p.m., 200 E. Lake St., Silver Lake , in the Silver Lake High School parking lot. Attendees should enter from the east drive and remain in their vehicles.

Soldier Township Fire Department Halloween Trunk-or-Treat Drive-thru: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 - 7 p.m., 4850 NW Rochester Rd., Topeka , at Seaman High School. Trick or treat and see the fire trucks all from the safety of your own vehicle.

6th Annual Topeka Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 - 7 p.m., 2751 SW East Circle Dr. S # 1, Topeka , in the Hummer Sports Park parking lot. Enter from SW 6th Asve. onto SW Oakley Ave., westbound traffic will only be permitted from SW 6th Ave. Brought to you by the Topeka Police Department, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Topeka Fire Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and American Medical Response.

St. Mary’s Police Department Trunk or Treat: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 - 8 p.m., 500 W Lasley St., St. Mary’s, at Riverside Lake. Trick or treat for candy and popcorn in your Halloween costumes and help Bob the Skeleton name his new pet.

If you have a Halloween event you would like added to the list, email details HERE.

