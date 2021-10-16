Gov. Kelly names bridge in Arkansas City after fallen soldier honors all veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge in Arkansas City has been named after a fallen soldier, which his father says honors all veterans.

In recognition of the bravery and sacrifice of Sergeant Tyler A. Juden, a Cowley Co. native and sniper for the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she signed House Bill 2100 this session, which names a bridge on U.S. 166 at Arkansas City in his honor.

Gov. Kelly said the Sgt. Tyler A. Juden Memorial Bridge was dedicated on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Cowley College in Arkansas City.

“Sgt. Juden paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting our nation – and we owe him a debt of gratitude for his commitment to our state and our country,” Governor Kelly said. “I was honored to sign legislation designating this bridge in his memory. My thoughts are with Sgt. Juden’s family and loved ones as they remember his legacy through today’s dedication ceremony.”

Gov. Kelly said Sgt. Juden’s name will be on two signs on east and westbound U.S. 166 as the highway approaches the bridge. She said the bridge crosses the Walnut River on the east side of Arkansas City.

The Kansas Governor said State Representative Bill Rhiley, of Wellington, pursued the legislation which authorizes the signs to be installed by the Kansas Department of Transportation. She said she signed House Bill 2100 in April 2021.

Gov. Kelly said Sgt. Juden was on his second tour of duty when he was killed during an attack on his unit on Sept. 12, 2009, in Turan, Afghanistan. He was 23-years-old.

“It’s in his name, but we want to make it perfectly clear: We want it to be for all veterans,” said Bob Juden, Sgt. Juden’s father.

Gov. Kelly said Sgt. Juden grew up in a rural area northeast of Arkansas City and graduated from Arkansas City High School. He was planning to be a teacher, like both of his parents.

“He was a good student. He was a good citizen,” Bob Juden said. “He felt like everybody should go in the service. He was fighting for you. He was fighting for me. He was fighting for our country, and he believed that.”

