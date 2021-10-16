Committee unanimously votes to add Gold Star Family monument to Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capitol Preservation Committee has unanimously voted to add a Gold Star Family monument to the Veterans’ Walk at the Kansas Statehouse, the decision now rests with the Legislature.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the Capitol Preservation Committee unanimously voted on Tuesday, Oct. 12, to honor Gold Star Families with a memorial on the Veterans’ Walk at the Kansas Statehouse.

Gov. Kelly said she asked LTG Perry Wiggins, Executive Director of the Governor’s Military Council, to explore the process after Hershel “Woody” Williams, a retired Marine Corps warrant officer and only living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, challenged her to add a monument for the families of fallen service members to the grounds.

Under her direction, Gov. Kelly said LTG Wiggins spearheaded the formation of the Gold Star Memorial Fundraising Committee through the Military Council to start the recommendation to the Capitol Preservation Committee.

“The loved ones our fallen military service members leave behind — our Gold Star Families — bravely endure the loss of these men and women,” Governor Kelly said. “I took Mr. Williams’ challenge seriously – and I agree that installing a permanent memorial to Gold Star Families on the Statehouse grounds is a fitting tribute to their courage and resilience.”

“Tuesday’s vote is a good first step to make this vision a reality – and I look forward to working with the Governor’s Military Council and with the Legislature to get this done next session,” she added.

Gov. Kelly said a Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.

“Kansas is one of the only states that does not have a Gold Star Family memorial on Statehouse grounds – and we would like to see that change,” LTG Perry Wiggins said. “We as a nation and a state owe these families a special debt for the service and sacrifice they have shown, and continue to show.”

Should the Kansas Legislature approve the proposal, Gov. Kelly said the monument would be a plaque mounted on a granite stone that will be placed on the Veterans’ Walk.

