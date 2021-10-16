Commission seeks nominees for new district judge in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A judicial commission is seeking nominees for a new district judge in Shawnee County.

Kansas Courts says the 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet via telephone conference on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m., to discuss the nomination process for a new district judge vacancy.

The Court said the vacancy will be created with the retirement of Chief Judge Richard Anderson on Dec. 11, 2021. The 3rd Judicial District is made up of Shawnee Co.

Kansas law requires a nominee for district judge to be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice for at least five years, and a resident of the judicial district while the office is held.

The Court said the nominating commission is looking for nominations and then will meet to interview nominees. Interviews will be open to the public.

Following the interviews, the Court said the commission will choose three to five nominees whose names will be sent to the governor to fil the position. After serving one year in office, the new judge will be required to stand for a retention vote and if retained, will serve a four-year term.

The Court said the meeting will be open to the public. To listen, call 1-877-400-9499 and enter conference code 2199381974.

The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission is composed of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, Toby McCullough of Rossville, Daniel Crow of Topeka, Thomas Lemon of Topeka, Randall Phillips of Topeka, Rebecca Sanders of Topeka and Eric Stafford of Topeka.

