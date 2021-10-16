Animals have Halloween fun at Topeka Zoo’s Pumpkin Smash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Animals at the Topeka Zoo got to take part in some Halloween fun Saturday.

The zoo held its first-ever “Pumpkin Smash” for the animals to smash, eat and play with pumpkins.

Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said pumpkins make great treats for a number of different animals.

The zoo wanted to offer some Halloween festivities ahead of Boo at the Zoo later this month.

