Animals have Halloween fun at Topeka Zoo’s Pumpkin Smash
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Animals at the Topeka Zoo got to take part in some Halloween fun Saturday.
The zoo held its first-ever “Pumpkin Smash” for the animals to smash, eat and play with pumpkins.
Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said pumpkins make great treats for a number of different animals.
The zoo wanted to offer some Halloween festivities ahead of Boo at the Zoo later this month.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.