Animals have Halloween fun at Topeka Zoo’s Pumpkin Smash

An elephant gets ready to smash a pumpkin at the Topeka Zoo's Pumpkin Smash event on Saturday, October 16, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Animals at the Topeka Zoo got to take part in some Halloween fun Saturday.

The zoo held its first-ever “Pumpkin Smash” for the animals to smash, eat and play with pumpkins.

Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said pumpkins make great treats for a number of different animals.

The zoo wanted to offer some Halloween festivities ahead of Boo at the Zoo later this month.

