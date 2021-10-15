USD 475 employees get raises, stipends following continued service to students throughout COVID-19

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 475 has shown its appreciation to educators who made it their mission to continue to serve students during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving out stipends and raises to every employee.

Geary County Schools USD 475 says its Board of Education and administrative staff gave a stipend to every employee in the district to thank them for their endurance, resilience and remarkable work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to USD 475, each employee received the following amounts based on the hours they worked:

Full-time > 30 hours/week - $750

KPERS Eligible 17.5 hours to < 30 hours/week - $500

Part-time < 17.5 hours/week - $250

“Thank you to our employees for their tireless effort and fight as they continue to persevere through what may be one of the most significant challenges our district has faced,” Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston said. “I appreciate all that our staff has contributed to the success of our district. Because of their efforts, we have risen above the challenges COVID-19 brought, making our students, fellow staff, and community better.”

In addition, the district said the Board of Education and administrative staff approved raising all classified employees’ salaries by just over 3%, administrative and salaried employees’ salaries by 3% and an annual one-time bonus of 2.75% for all classified and administrative employees.

