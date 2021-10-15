Topeka Vendors Market holds ribbon cutting to celebrate one year in operation with 100 vendors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After opening one year ago, the Topeka Vendors Market held a ribbon cutting Friday and has become what co-owner Todd Konkel imagined from day one.

“I knew one way or another we would make it work,” said Konkel, “Its been successful and its been in some ways harder and some ways easier than I had thought.”

100 vendors are currently renting parts of the 20 thousand square foot space and Konkel is grateful that the market has become a success.

“We are especially grateful to the vendors. We wouldn’t be here without them and we have a core group of vendors who constantly volunteer and help out. They are a big part of the success.”

Randy and Dianne Perkins have been vendors at the Topeka Vendors Market since November of last year.

“It was mainly mine,” said Dianne Perkins when asked about whose idea it was to start vending. “Its been great, we’ve been having a really good time with it, we get to be creative and it’s a good outlet.”

It was pure fate that they got involved with the one of a kind space.

“We met Todd and Nicole and they are really nice people,” Said Randy Perkins, “and my wife used to use part of this building for storage for her job and she said, you know, we have to go there. This is kismet, you know, this is a place we need to be. It’s a nice upscale kind of vendor mall.”

It’s not just about having a show space, it’s about re purposing something old into something new.

“We like to buy antiques and re purpose old,” said Dianne, “like we were talking about the pump-cans earlier, you know you take a can that may be junk to someone, you cut a face in it and all of sudden it becomes a new piece of decor.”

And this place offers 100 other spaces for junk once old now made new.

