Teenager dies in motorcycle accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teenager is dead following a Wednesday motorcycle accident.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill says the wreck occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of SE Shawnee Dr.

Hill says Dylan Graybeal, 17, lost control and ran into the window of a nearby home. Graybeal was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

