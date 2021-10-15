Advertisement

Teenager dies in motorcycle accident

A crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan sent one to the hospital in Wakulla County.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teenager is dead following a Wednesday motorcycle accident.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill says the wreck occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of SE Shawnee Dr.

Hill says Dylan Graybeal, 17, lost control and ran into the window of a nearby home. Graybeal was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

