Stormont Vail nurse retires after nearly 44 years of bedside care

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One nurse at Stormont Vail Health retired on Friday, after almost 44 years of bedside care.

While it appreciates all of its team members and their contributions, Stormont Vail Health said Sharon Williams stands out.

Stormont Vail said Williams is a charge nurse on 6 North, has been a team member for many years, cares for various patients and mentors new nurses.

The health network said Williams knows exactly how long she has been on the team - 43 years and 11 months. Friday, Oct. 15, was her last day on the floor as she begins her adventures in retirement.

“I started as a PCT (patient care technician) right after high school,” said Williams.

Stormont Vail said being a bedside caregiver for so many years is an amazing milestone.

“We are grateful that Stormont Vail has had a number of individuals over the years who have had the calling to care,” said a spokesperson for Stormont Vail. “It takes a special kind of person - just like Sharon.”

As of Friday, Oct. 15, Stormont Vail said it has 19 inpatients who are COVID-positive. It said the percentage of hospitalized patients that have tested positive for the virus but have not been vaccinated is at 81% for the past 30 days.

From Thursday, the health network said it has had 14 COVID-discharges and no deaths. There are currently 43 COVID-positive patients in its outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program.

Stormont Vail said the percentage of patients who have tested positive for the virus is at 7.4% for the past seven days. It said of those who tested positive, 68% were unvaccinated.

As of Friday, the health network said it has administered 92,113 vaccinations including first, second and booster doses of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.