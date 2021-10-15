Advertisement

St. Francis reminds residents to get mammograms as Pink Fridays continues throughout Breast Cancer Awareness month

FILE - Breast cancer awareness
FILE - Breast cancer awareness(KTVF | danr13)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Pink Fridays continue throughout Breast Cancer Awareness month, St. Francis Health has urged residents to get their annual mammograms if they have not already.

University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says it continues to promote its mammography services throughout October with “Pink Fridays” for staff. It said its Breast Center, found in the hospital, offers full-service mammography services and is accredited by the American College of Radiology as a Breast Center of Excellence.

St. Francis said it also offers breast imaging services at its Imaging Center, 601 SW Corporate View Rd. and appointments are often available the same week.

To schedule a mammogram, call 785-295-8855.

As of Friday, Oct. 15, St. Francis said it has 4 COVID-positive inpatients, 75% of which are unvaccinated. It said its Critical Care Unit is still overcapacity at 106% with the Medical and Surgical Unit at 81% capacity.

There are currently two staff members in isolation following exposure to the virus.

St. Francis said 78% of its staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as it begins to offer booster shots. It said it continues to strongly encourage all members of the community to get vaccinated and wear a mask in public.

