Shawnee Co. Animal Control rescues owl trapped in soccer net

A Shawnee Co. Animal Control deputy holds a great horned owl that was rescued after getting...
A Shawnee Co. Animal Control deputy holds a great horned owl that was rescued after getting trapped in a soccer net.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Horned Owl is expected to make a full recovery after it got caught in the netting of a soccer goal in Shawnee County.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of one of their animal control officers holding the bird of prey Friday morning.

The caption said concerned citizens first spotted the owl and reported it to animal control, however, the post did not say when it was reported or what location.

The owl was taken to a veterinarian to get checked out, but officials say they expect the bird will be just fine.

According to the Great Plains Nature Center, Great Horned Owls are one of nine owl species to live in Kansas. Adults weight between 3 and 3.5 pounds and have a wing span of five feet.

Great Horned Owls feed mostly on rodents and rabbits, but have been know to tackle prey as big as a skunk.

